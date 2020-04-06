JAC 8th Result 2020: To be declared on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, We Give Check Latest Information About It

- Advertisement -

JAC Result will be released by Jharkhand Academic Council 2020 shortly. The outcome can be assessed on the official website of JAC in jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Council hasn’t given any official confirmation about the launch date. If reports are to be considered then following the lockdown period is finished, the result is anticipated to release. Boards are currently facing the identical plight amid the lockdown.

The Class 8 evaluation was conducted in the month of February-March 2020. By following these steps provided below can assess their outcome.

JAC 8th Result 2020: How to check

See the official website of JAC in jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click the JAC 8th Result 2020 link that can be found on the home page.

A new page will open where applicants might need to put in the roll amount and other particulars.

Press login and your outcome will be shown on the monitor.

Assess the outcome and download the page.

Maintain a hard copy of the same to get additional need.

Score 80 percent or over will be rated A+. A grade will be awarded. A B grade will be provided. Will get C D and grade level will be awarded.

In 2019, JAC announced the Class 8 effect on April 16, 2019. Approximately 5.5 lakh applicants had appeared for the exam. Candidates can assess via the website of JAC for information that is related.