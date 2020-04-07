JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th Result 2020 will be conducted on 15 May

- Advertisement -

JAC 10th Board Exam Result 2020, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand Board conducts 10th (JAC 10th Board Exam 2020) and 12th-grade exam (JAC 12th Board Exam 2020) every year. The JAC 10th exam 2020 will be conducted in March-April 2020. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th exam result (JAC 10th Board Result 2020) is likely to come on 15 May.

How to check Jharkhand Board Exam 2020 result (how to check Jharkhand Board examination result 2020)

1. First of all log on to the official website jac.nic.in

2. Click on JAC results in 2020 link

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth

4. Click on submit, your result will be revealed.

Important Dates of Jharkhand Board Result 2020 Class 10

Jharkhand JAC 10th Board Exam (High School) Yet To Declare Exam Schedule –

JAC 12th Board Exam (Intermediate) Yet To Declare Exam Schedule –

The Jharkhand Board conducts the 10th Matric (SSC) and 12th Arts, Commerce, Science (Arts, Commerce, and Science) board exam and declares the result of the examination, Jharkhand Academic Council (Jharkhand Academic Council-JAC). Last year (2019), the Jharkhand Board’s 10th examinations were held from February 20 to March 9, while the Jharkhand Board’s 12th Arts, Commerce and Science stream examinations were held from February 20 to March 9. Was done.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand Board registers about 4 and a half lakh students in the 10th exam. Last year, 70.77 percent of students passed the 10th standard. The pass percentage of boys was 72.99, while the pass percentage of girls was 68.67. 1,67,916 Students First Division, 1,25,853 Students Second Division and 16,389 Third Division were passed. The result of the JAC 10th exam is also likely to be released in May this time. The results of the examination can be checked at www.hindi.newsd.in. Apart from this, the results can also be checked on the official website of the result board.

About Jharkhand Educational Council (JAC)

The Jharkhand Academic Council was established to conduct and conduct examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education, and Madrasa Education and conducted the examination. JAC currently follows the CSBE board pattern for improving education standards in the state in all branches of education. JAC is continuously striving for equitable and integrated attention at all levels of education.

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC conducts examinations of 10th class every year. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is planning to declare the results of matriculation (Class 10) examinations by the second week of May. Students can check their result at the official website jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.