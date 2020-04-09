Home Education JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th result in the month of May...
JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th result in the month of May 2020

By- Raman Kumar
JAC 10th Result 2020 — Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is anticipated to announce JAC 10th result in May 2020. It’s published online at jac.nic.in or even jacresults.com. A connection may be obtained from the page. To look at the result, roll number and pupils will need to log into using roll code. Of particulars of the pupils, it consists Aside from marks obtained. Check additional information on Jharkhand Board 10th result 2020 from that site.

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date

This past year, the effect was announced by the board on May 16. It takes to assess the procedure JAC result and the response sheet. Contemplating that the year tendencies plank result 2020 could be anticipated to be outside by the 3rd or 2nd week of May 2020.

How to Check Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020?

The login is released online by course 10th outcome. So, You Might follow the directions as provided below, to check the outcome:

Measure 1: Click the direct link on this page to test JAC 10th outcome.

Measure 2: Next, the pupils must log into using roll code and roll number as published on JAC 10th course admit card.

Measure 3: click the’submit’ button and your outcome will appear on the monitor.

Measure 4: Finally you can check the outcome and download it for future reference.

Details Given in JAC board 10th Result 2020

The effect for JAC board examination 2020 for course 10th includes the following advice:

  • Roll code.
  • Roll number.
  • Student’s name.
  • Father’s name.
  • Mother’s name.
  • School name.
  • Subject wise marks obtained.
  • Total obtained marks.
  • Result status.
  • Marks percenatge.
Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020 Roll Code Wise

The board releases the roster code result that is shrewd at the respective login. Roll Code is an exceptional code offered to the pupils by the board. Students may both assess course effect and roll code. Both the facts are essential to check JAC course 10th Result 2020 roster code wise.

JAC 10th Result 2020

Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020 Roll Number Wise

Whilst dispersing the card before the 21, code pupils are supplied. The roster code and the roster has an important part in addition to after the examinations. Students may access by inputting their roster number in addition to the roster code their JAC Result 2020 roster number shrewd. JAC Result roster number shrewd can be assessed as stated above, by following the steps.

JAC 10th Compartment Exam 2020

The board provides them the following opportunities In case a student fails in a couple of subjects. Students look and may use for compartment or supplemental examination. JAC 10th supplementary examination is conducted in June.

To apply for the tires tests students will need to employ online. Following the launch of this compartment result, these students’ effects received from their schools from the board. The mark sheet and certificates spread after the period of the announcement of results to the pupils.

Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020 Statistics

The numbers like several pupils passed respectively are understood Following the effect is declared by the board online. The data are also upgraded here. Until then, the students may have a peek at this year that is previous JAC result stats under.

Particulars JAC 10th result
Total Registered students 441605
Total appeared students 438256
Total students passed 310158
Overall pass percentage  70.77%
Pass percentage for Boys 72.99%
Pass percentage for Girls 68.67%
Students Passed with 1st Division 167916
Students Passed with 2nd Division 125853
Students Passed with 3rd Division 16389

 

JAC 10th Toppers 2020

JAC 10th Result 2020

After JAC plank result 2020 is announced, the title of this toppers is declared and the same are also upgraded. The outcome is declared, the students may assess below.
Around Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Name of the topper Rank Percentage obtained
Priya Raj 1 99.2%
Amresh Kumar 2 99%
Aman Kumar and Gopal Singh 3 98.4%

 

About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is your national board responsible for running both the secondary and senior secondary examinations at the country level. The board came under Jharkhand State Legislature to the presence on November 15, 2000. Jharkhand Board is in charge of running the examinations annually from Feb- Mar. Aside from that, JAC prescribes the textbooks along with the syllabus to the students.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

