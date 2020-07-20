Home Technology Is There A Sacred Games Season 3? Here’s What Saif Ali Khan...
TechnologyTV Show

Is There A Sacred Games Season 3? Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Said possible

By- rahul Kumar

Have you been wondering’ Is there a Sacred Games Season 3?’ Saif Ali Khan expressed his ideas about his part. Sacred Games is among the very binge-watched show on Netflix. At this date, there are just two seasons of the crime thriller show on the OTT platform. Have you been wondering’Is there a Sacred Games Season 3?’ At a recent interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan expressed his ideas regarding his character in Sacred Games. From the meeting, Saif stated he was not sure whether this show’s season is going to be made.
Further, Saif shared his ideas about the type of roles he wished to perform later on. The actor said he wished to perform a saga about the East India Company or the Mughals. The actor said he would be interested to become part of a movie that could feature a brand new outlook. Saif also stated he wished to do something brand new rather than indulge in something”filled with clichés.” The actor also said the way he felt when he had been offered the use of Sartaj at Sacred Games. Saif stated he was mindful of the truth that Narcos needed a worldwide audience on Netflix and had been in when he noticed that a similar string could be drawn up in India. He said he loved playing with the use of a’Sardaar’ and wearing a turban.

Sacred Games on Netflix:

Sacred Games has been the initial Netflix first series in India. Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap direct the crime thriller. Sacred Games’ throw contains celebrated Bollywood celebrities such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey. Sacred Games relies on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 publication of the same name. This series revolves around a police officer that receives a message in the gangster to conserve the town at a period of days. Fans can not await the launch of this next season of this series since, the season of this series, finished with a cliff-hanger.

rahul Kumar

