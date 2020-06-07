Is Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard releasing soon? Here is everything you need to know about the show!

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard is an American web series that is produced by CBS Television Studios. With the Season 1 being a massive hit, the only question that all fans are now asking is whether there will be a Season 2?

Well! To the fans’ delight, the answer is a definite YES! The production house had already confirmed a Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard before the first season went on-air. Now the next question that arises is when it will release?

Release Date

With the global pandemic affecting the shooting of all the shows, the release date for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is yet to be confirmed. Slowly with life coming back on track, work on Season 2 will also begin soon and is likely to release by the summer of 2021.

Cast

The cast members from Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard is all likely to reprise their roles. As Patrick Stewart, who plays the role of Picard, teasingly said before the show went on air that he’s committed to the show for three years, there is no doubt of him returning in Season 2. The news about the Next Generation actors joining the show is doing the rounds, but nothing is confirmed.

Plot

It is difficult to predict the storyline of Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard. The producer of the show, Akiva Goldsman, recently did hint on the plot of Season 2. He stated that the darkness quotient would raise in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Picard. The story will be most likely to be around the main character Picard.

Trailer

There is no update on the release date of the trailer. The producer did confirm that work on the storyline for Season 2 has already begun, and they’re waiting for things to get better to get the production work started. So we can expect the trailer release as soon as things start going back to normal.