Is Dead Island 2 back? Here is all the information we have got

Dead Island is an upcoming role-playing game that is expected to be released soon. The set comes under the survival horror action category and is most loved by the fans. Dead Island 2 has been talked about for a long time, but we haven’t received a release date. Kundratitz said, “It’s a great story to tell everyone that it’s on its third studio, but we like to be judged on the result, and we’re confident that when it comes out, it’s going to be a kick-ass zombie game. We’ll certainly give it all our power.”

It seems like the team has been working a lot lately, and we can expect an interesting game is coming soon.

About the game:

Yager Boss Timo Ullmann, “We work closely with international publishers and partners and have at the same time always remained an independent development studio. Our team is made of the best creative minds and tech specialists who all share a common identity. The team worked with enthusiasm to take Dead Island 2 to a new level of quality. However, Yager and Deep Silver’s respective visions of the project fell out of alignment, which led to the decision that has been made.”

Dead Island 2 is still in its production stage, and the new game will be a zombie game. Dead Island was released in 2011, and it’s been nine years, and gamers are so excited about the new game.

Gameplay:

Though Dead Island is in the works for a long time, the first-ever trailer was released in E3 2014 and was impressed. Kundratitz mentioned that Dead island is a very important project for them, and the team has a lot of dedication.

The game is set in sunny LA with a zombie riot. The game will also be an eight-player multiplayer.

There is no official announcement for the release date of the game.