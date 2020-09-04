Iron Man: Official Announcement For the Year 2020!!!

- Advertisement -

This was a crazy year for everybody, and maybe even Iron Man is not exempt from the insanity. We are not talking about Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Iron Man 2020, aka the notorious Arno Stark, has existed since people still thought that by the year 2020, the planet would be filled with flying cars and sentient robots. An era of technologies like no one had ever noticed. And what better to revamp the 2020 comics than 2020 itself? Little did the founders know that soon after its launch, the nation, and the entire world, could be blindsided.

Irrespective of what took place beyond these comics, the topics persisted in being printed, supplying readers with an Iron Man 2020 like no one had ever noticed. The major attribute: the danger of a cosmic force coming to alter all artificial and human life as they understood it. Regrettably, Arno went a bit angry prepping for the oncoming invasion, along with his plans, went out of epic to damaging speedily. Fortunately, the OG Iron Man, Tony Stark, gave his entire life to thwart Arno, simply to be lovingly resurrected only in time to the tumultuous struggle to end all fights. That is only the reader’s digest version. If there’s 1 thing that arc is not, it is easy, and should you would like to be aware of the details; you might need to do a little light reading.

Each of the events of this previous five problems come to a head in Iron Man 2020 #6. Since the team faces off from this cosmic enemy, everybody, Arno added, has to come together to prevent it. Tony and Arno fight side by side to conquer it as Tony calls from reinforcements. It appears gloomy until Arno saves the day and meets his life’s fate. .or so it sounds. Since it turns out, it was a simulation to rescue the planet from Arno’s psychological abuse and save Arno from himself. It is a little chaotic, somewhat confusing, and somewhat twisted, but in the afternoon, Tony considers what he is doing is the correct thing for Arno and the entire world. His brother’s disease was about to take him from the end of 2020, and this was the only way Tony understood how to give him the finish he deserved.

Since the problem pops up loose ends and readers get to view all the character arcs they are following come to a close, we expect to see a very human moment from Tony when he informs Jan he does not understand what is next. None people do actually, particularly with the year we are alive. 1 thing is for certain. However, Tony is DONE using 2020. Who would blame him? It had been one whirlwind of a year to its Iron Man group, and Tony is prepared to proceed. He is done residing now; he’ll always be”that the Iron Man of the future.” There is no doubt there are loads of readers out there who can relate to this opinion at this time, and perhaps, just perhaps, the authors’ are one of them. In the afternoon’s conclusion, it would not be so surprising if they allow their emotions towards 2020 to play an element in Tony’s.