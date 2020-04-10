iPhone SE or iPhone 9? appeared on a mobile carrier’s website

- Advertisement -

‘iPhone 9’ emerged at a list of mobiles

The iPhone 9 was allegedly viewed on a Verizon site, adding more fuel to rumors that the cheap Apple handset’s launch date is imminent.

The’iPhone 9′ was cited in a list of phones that Verizon takes for trade-in worth, alongside top flagships such as the iPhone 11 collection, Samsung Galaxy S10 collection, Galaxy Notice 10 collection, and Pixel 4 mobiles.

This might have been an instance of Verizon bypassing the gun – and also the iPhone 9 has been removed from the record – however, you can see the mention on your own in a photo tweeted from FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser:

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “iPhone 9” on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

The reference into this 9 that is the iPhone was in an advertisement from the My Verizon program. From the main screen, tap on the advertisement to get around $550 from the hottest iPhone’ then tap’Provide details’ to produce a paragraph equal to the text over… but without’iPhone 9‘.

Some answers to the authentic tweet question its validity of Prosser, but it does not seem that the text has been photoshopped in. And while we were initially doubtful that the Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile were left outside, checking out trade-in details for any Verizon phone list (tap or click’Watch the details’ near the 550 off a text to that iPhone XS Max list, for example ) shows the same list of qualified phones.

It’s plausible that the mention was yanked by Verizon after leakers discovered the mention. Or it might be elaborate fakery by somebody excited to view’9′ trend greater than iPhone SE two,’ which was the title for its Apple handset that is cheap till lately.

What’s in a name?

Apple was long-rumored to be creating a followup to the favorite iPhone SE, that has been both physically and affordable small, suiting little pockets and tiny hands.

Rumors began swirling that Apple worked back in 2018, but we have not heard anything concrete about a launch date since that time. Lately, that naming convention was called into question, together with the iPhone 9 as well as iPhone SE (2020) in the running for possible names.

While release dates have come and gone, the recent rumor indicates an unveiling on April 15 using all the phones available to purchase on April 22. We are going to wait to find out if the date ends up being the one that brings an iPhone that is more affordable into the entire world.

