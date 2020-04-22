Home Technology iPhone 12 May Be Launched With Big Display And Small Notch, Information...
iPhone 12 May Be Launched With Big Display And Small Notch, Information From Tweet

American tech company Apple recently launched the affordable iPhone SE2 in the global market. Now the company is working on another powerful smartphone series, named iPhone 12 Series. This information has once again come from the Twitter account of the famous tipster John Prosser. John Prosser has shared some sketches related to the iPhone 12 Pro on his Twitter account, which has revealed the new information about the phone.

Jose Prosser shared sketches

Tech tipster John Prosser has shared some sketches of the iPhone 12 Pro, in which the phone screen can be seen. According to these sketches, users will get a bigger screen with a small notch on the iPhone 12. Along with this, the depth sensor has also been provided on the screen. However, Apple has not given any information about the iPhone 12 yet.

iPhone 12 will be designed like iPhone 4 or 5

According to media reports, the company will present the iPhone 12 Pro in the market by giving the design of the iPhone 4 or 5. Apart from this, users can get the 6.1-inch display in iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.5-inch display on iPhone 12 Max. Also, the bezels of this smartphone will be quite thin and it is expected to get flat glass

Also Read:  Apple announces the new iPhone SE which looks like an iPhone 8

Airpods and MacBook Pro will be launched soon

Apple is also set to launch AirPods and MacBook Pro next month. This information was also given by Tipster John Prosser. According to Prosser, Apple will introduce the new technology AirPods and MacBook Pro laptops to the market next month. However, the company has not yet announced the launch of these two devices.

Also Read:  Samsung is going to support U.S communities to fight against Corona
