Into The Night Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!! Will There Be Another Series?

Jason George’s Into the Night is a Belgian dystopian sci-fi drama thriller digital television series based on Jacek Dukaj’s 2015 Polish science fiction novel The Old Axolotl.
Into the Night is an Action-Thriller web series that premiered in May of 2020. There’s a lot of hysteria, like hijacking, fuel shortages, and a lack of food and energy in the first episode of the season. The whole show is simply a survival thrill for a group of strangers. Fans are now looking forward to the show’s second season.

Into The Night Season 2

Release Date:

Season 2 of Into the Night has yet to be given an official release date, although details of when the next chapter will be available on Netflix could arrive at any time. Barring some unexpected delays, the next installment is likely to arrive in 2022 or 2023, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Cast:

The following actors and actresses will reprise their roles from Season 1 in the forthcoming season of Into The Night:

In the lead role, Pauline Etienne portrays Sylive Birdgette Dubois. Mathieu Daniel is played by Laurent Capelluto, and Terenzio is played by Stefano Cassetti. Matteo Gallo, Ayaz Kobanbay (Mehmet Kurtulus), Laura Djalo (Babetida Sadjo), Richard Rik (Jan Bijvoet), and Jakub Kieslowski (Ksawery Szlenkier).

Into The Night Season 2

Plot:

Season 2 of Into The Night will pick up where Season 1 left off, as the show is based on a one-of-a-kind novel with plenty of room for change. We don’t know much about Season 2’s storyline yet. However, we can expect the passengers and crew onboard the plane to be treated to a spectacle.

What could happen in Into the Night season 2 is anyone’s guess at this point, and it will be fun to see where the series goes in its second season. Fans of the first flight would not want to miss out on the opportunity to see how this gripping tale unfolds.

Trailer:

