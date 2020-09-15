Interested in motoring stuff, cars, and tours? But bored of those retarded blogs made only for showoff?

- Advertisement -

Guess what, The Grand Tour show is here to save the day. It is a British motoring television series, created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman, when they were first starred in Amazon Prime Videos, they were one of the very few individual shows going out in these fields. But strangely enough, they managed to get a lot of good ratings, the critics loved it.

If you’re new, you’ll find it strange, why are People so fond of it? But once you watch a single season, you’ll get the reason why. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman, these four characters keep the show so engrossed and entertained, especially their satirical way of getting one another and their interest towards the same thing. Initially, they used to set up tents across countries and have a sound group of people and discuss the cars, the challenges, and the tracks and travels. They also invite celebrity guests and they also take up challenges, rate and review cars, their materials, and their records. It’s wholesome of entertainment, supercars, and sarcasm.

Release Date and More Information

Starring around in 195 countries in Amazon Prime Video exclusively, these characters, namely Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman have gained so much experience and knowledge from Top Gear and after retiring, have opened the show.

The first season premiered on the 18th of November 2016, the following seasons aired on 8 December 2017, 18 January 2019, 13 December 2019 respectively.

While they were in Top Gear, they earned such an enormous amount of people’s love and affection that the show had an estimated worldwide audience of 350 million and listed by Guinness World Records as the highest-viewed factual television program.

But due to some reasons, Clarkson was not taken in the 2015 show so May and Hammond both stated that they won’t return to the show without Clarkson. Although they were given a lucrative amount of salaries, they still denied it. These events led to the on-coming of The Grand Tour.

When they renewed for the fourth season in December 2019, in the series, their content indicated the coming of another season so it won’t be such a surprise for fans to get another season. Andy Wilman shared a photograph of a map on his Instagram, but he didn’t post any caption with it. Fans are battling out the location of the fifth season as more and more suspense is being created.