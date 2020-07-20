Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Else You Need To Know

Inside Edge is an Indian sports-based web series. Karan Anshuman is the creator and director of this series. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2017. It is also the first Hindi language web series released by Amazon Originals. Till now, it has two seasons with 20 episodes for each season. The second season it was premiered on December 6, 2019. Since then, fans of this web series have been sitting on pins and needles waiting for the release of Season 3 of this popular, much-loved web series.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

The third season of this web show should be coming out by December 2020. There hasn’t been any official announcement concerning the release date of the Season 3 of Inside Edge. However, worry not since the production process of the latest season has already begun. Hence, you can expect it to premiere by December 2020. You can stream the newest season on Amazon Prime itself.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast

There is no official update regarding the cast of Season 3 of the web series yet. However, there is speculation that the main cast will be making a comeback for the upcoming season. Vivek Oberoi will return as the protagonist Vikrant Dhawan, Aamir Bashir in the role of Yashvardhan Patil, Richa Chadda, as Zarina Malik, Sapna Pabi as Mantra Patil, Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia, Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth and Amir Sial as Devendra Mishra.

Inside Edge Season 3 Plot

Inside Edge revolves around the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 Cricket franchise. They play in the Powerplay League. The story highlights the internal politics, conflicts, power dynamics, and double standards within the Powerplay League. The show takes the viewers on a journey of Mumbai Mavericks going through the struggles of being within such a dominating space while facing ownership problems and being accused of match-fixing. The show’s primary focus is to throw limelight on the darker side of the world of cricket and how the players cope with it all.

Season 3 of the show will probably continue with the same plot. You can only find this out once there are updates on the show and trailer of the series.

Inside Edge Season 3 Trailer

There hasn’t been an official trailer of the third season of Inside Edge as of yet. However, fans have been patiently waiting for the show creators to release an official trailer for the new season.

What else do you need to know?

Amazon Prime has already confirmed the show’s renewal for Season 3. So you can be assured that there will definitely be a new season. If you are fortunate enough, you will get to see it by the end of this year. You just have to wait a little while for an official announcement.

You can watch all the previous seasons on Amazon Prime.