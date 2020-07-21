INSIDE EDGE SEASON 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Inside Edge is an Indian sport-drama web series produced by Karan Anshuman. It premiered in 2017 and is the first Hindi-language series issued by Amazon Originals. The series revolves around the Mumbai Mavericks, a cricket franchise, whose owners are deep into spot-fixing.

The very first season had gained a load of positive reviews from the public. It is focussed on more about match-fixing, treachery, scandals, etc. The series depicts the world of cricket with distinct situations that make you forget the difference between reel and real life.

The second season was aired in 2019. The second season’s storyline shows how Vayu Raghavan directs the Mumbai Mavericks to confront their competitors, The Haryana Hurricanes.

It’s not only about match-fixing, but the season has evolved with the intersection between cricket and politics how the sport is serving as a playground for deceit, vengeance, backroom dealings, and more.

CAST OF SEASON 3

The season will comeback with Sayani Gupta as the Mavericks chief analyst, Tanuj Virwani as staff captain Vayu Raghavan, and Rohini Raghavan as the main leads. Other than these three, the season will have Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan, and Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab. Newer artists will be introduced ad the story grows in scale.

WHAT NEW WILL WE SEE IN THE UPCOMING SEASON?

The series might continue with Mumbai Mavericks’ fortunes following with the second series as the show revolves around Indian cricket and its politics, so that is undoubtedly expected. Fans could also expect more components and complexities with a couple of characters. There’ll be a new danger this time.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has affected its production. And there are no official announcements yet for when it will release. So, fans need to wait up and stay tuned for updates and more exciting news.