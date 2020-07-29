Inside edge season 3; introduction; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters;

Inside edge season 3; introduction

The series “inside edge” is one of the best Indian series and was created by karan anushuman. There were so many writers for this series namely karan anshuman, saura dey, ameya sarda, niren bhatt and finally sailesh ramasamy. People loved this series very much and there were already two seasons in this series. each season consist of 10 episodes. There were two main executive producers for this series namely ritesh sidhwani, farhan akhtar. The first series was premiered in the year of 2017. The release date for next season will be announced soon by the production team. The amazon prime video presents this marvelous series. I hope the next season will hit on Netflix. stay tuned to discover more information about this series

Inside edge season 3; interesting facts

There were so many interesting episodes in this series. each and every episode is really marvelous to watch. One episode run at a time about 40 to 47 minutes. some of the interesting episodes namely, “power play”, “bunny”, “inner circle”, wrong foot”, “away game”, “opening bid”, “fow”, “corridor of uncertainty”, “hammer price”, “maximum”, “run up”, “paddle sweep”, “hawk eye”, “doctored”, “block hole”, “turn”, “yo yo”, “crossing the line”, “four slips and a gully”, “switch hit”, etc…

The above episodes are in season 3. Yet, we have to wait for some new episodes for this series.

Inside edge season 3; interesting cast and characters;

There were so many interesting cast and characters in this series. many side characters were also performed their role in previous season. some of the leading characters namely vivek obrai as vikrant dhawan, aamir basher as yashvardhan patil, richa chadda as zarina malik, sapna pabbi as mantra patil, tanuj virwani as vayu raghavan, siddhant chaturvedi as prashant kanaujia, angad bedi as arvind vashisth, sayani gupta as rohini raghavan, etc…

The above characters are expected back in this series. we may expect some new characters for this series. yet, we have to wait for some new characters for this series. stay calm, wait and watch this wonder full series.