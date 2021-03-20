type here...
India’s Boxer Nikhat Zarin Defeated The Two-Time World Champion To Reach The Semi-Finals Of The Ongoing Tournament In Turkey

In Istanbul India’s young female boxer Nikhat Zarin has reached the semi-finals of the ongoing Bosphorus Boxing Tournament. In the quarter-final match, 24-year-old Nikhat defeated two-time world champion Nazim Kajibe of Kazakhstan in the 51 kg weight category before he defeated 2019 world champion, Paltseva Ekaterina of Russia, in the pre-quarterfinals.

Nikhat defeated Kazakh rivals Nazim by 4–1 in the quarter-finals. At the 2014 and 2016 World Championships, Nazim won the gold medal. With this win, In the tournament, the Indian boxer has confirmed at least the bronze medal. Zarine will take on the 2019 World Championship silver medalist Turkey’s Busenaz Chakiroglu in the semi-finals,

Gaurav Solanki, gold medalist of the 2018 Commonwealth Games has also reached the semi-finals, Apart from Nikhat. In the 57 kg weight category Solanki defeated Aikol Mizan of Turkey. Solanki won 4–1 on the basis of technical superiority, In this bout. Gaurav has also confirmed at least the Bronze medal Like Nikhat. Gaurav will face Nirco Cuello of Argentina in the semi-finals.

Representing the 6-time World Champion and former Olympic Bronze medalist MC Mary Kom India in the women’s 51 kg weight category at the Olympics, Nikhat Zarine may be in the strong form right now. Mariko defeated Nikhat 9–1 in the trials for the Olympic qualifiers.

After this, he did well in the qualifiers and also got the Olympic quota. In the Olympics, the Indian Boxing Association has a clear rule that only the boxer who gets the quota gets the chance to participate.

In the tournament Other Indian boxers taking part, Sonia Lather (57 kg), Praveen (60 kg), Jyoti (69 kg), and Shivar Thapa (63 kg) lost in the quarter-finals. In a tough match, Shiva Thapa was defeated by Hakan Dogan of Turkey.

