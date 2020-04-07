‘Indiana Jones 5 ‘Coming soon in 2022

- Advertisement -

The picture in the Indiana Jones series was bumped back according to reports.

It had been set to start shooting with a launch date, in April plotted for 9 2021, July.

The film will be released 2022, on 29 July, after a reshuffle of this Disney slate.

It is only the hottest Disney film to be postponed from the coronavirus outbreak, which has disrupted launch plans and the shoots for jobs.

The studio big-budget picture of Mulan was delayed, as have fresh Marvel films Black Widow and The Eternals.

The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, will now premiere on 12 February 2021, together with Black Widow changing to 6 November 2020.

Mulan has been pushed by its March launch date that was first 27 2020, to 24 July.

The fifth film in the Indiana Jones series,

the follow around Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, continues to be a long-in-gestation affair, but one which Lucasfilm was eager to pursue because of its acquisition by Disney.

According to Disney boss Bob Iger, the film will not be’a one-off’, resulting in speculation that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones could hand his treasure searching mantle over.

Subsequently, in February it had been declared that Logan manager James Mangold had been in talks to guide the fifth movie, together with Steven Spielberg, who has helmed all the additional Indy films, staying on board as a hands-on’ producer.

With this delay, it usually means when the movie comes out, that Ford will have switched 79.