INDIANA JONES 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement date, Story plot expected and all latest news details.

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

While production on the as-yet-untitled fifth movie has been pushed back multiple times, it is still currently scheduled for a release of July 9, 2021.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer or teaser updates. Stay tuned on Moscoop to find more information on the fifth instalment.

Click on the link below to see the trailer of Indiana Jones part 4.

CAST:

Unlike the standalone Star Wars movie, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Ford is adamant that nobody other than him will ever play his incredible character. “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?” He said. “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

It will be no shock whatsoever to hear that Harrison Ford, the man synonymous with the role, will be back in the hat one more time.

 

STORY PLOT:

Not much is known about Indiana Jones 5, other than it is most definitely not a reboot or prequel.

