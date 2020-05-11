Home Movies INDIANA JONES 5 "KINGDOM OF CRYSTAL SKULL": RELEASE DATE, CAST, STORY PLOT...
INDIANA JONES 5 “KINGDOM OF CRYSTAL SKULL”: RELEASE DATE, CAST, STORY PLOT AND RECENT NEWS.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Indiana Jones was first announced by Disney back in 2016. It was slated to be released in July 2019. But the movie has been delayed by an ever-changing creative team, including screenwriter David Koepp, who has left and returned to the project over the past few years

CAST:

Unlike the standalone Star Wars movie, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Ford is adamant that nobody other than him will ever play his incredible character. “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?” He said. “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

It will be no shock whatsoever to hear that Harrison Ford, the man synonymous with the role, will be back in the hat one more time.

STORY PLOT:

Not much is known about Indiana Jones 5, other than it is most definitely not a reboot or prequel.

RELEASE DATE:

While production on the as-yet-untitled fifth movie has been pushed back multiple times, it is still currently scheduled for a release of July 9, 2021.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer or teaser updates. Stay tuned on Moscoop to find more information on the fifth instalment.

Click on the link below to see the trailer of Indiana Jones part 4.

