type here...
Sport
Updated:

Indian Team Has Not Lost To England For 29 Years; Win The Sixth Series Against Them

By admin
27
0

Must Read

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Tourists Will Be Able To Have Dinner On A 100 Feet High Tower In Italy, Drones With No Driver Will Take Them From The...

100 feet high eco towers will soon be built in Italy for those fond of luxury dinner. Humans will...
Read more
Entertainmentadmin - 0

The Sinner Season 4: The Detective Investigation Series Thriller And Fictional Series

After the success of all three seasons, the next season has a great story we expected from the maker...
Read more
Entertainmentadmin - 0

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1: Recounts The Tales Of Various Individuals That Are Intertwined With One Another

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 recounts the tales of various individuals that are intertwined with one another. As...
Read more
adminhttp://moscoop.com

Team India is now ready for the ODI series against England, After winning the T20 series. In the stadium of Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune’s three matches of the series will be played on 23, 26, and 28 March. In the bilateral ODI series, Team India has not lost to England for 29 years. In December 1984,

Team India is now ready for the ODI series against England, After winning the T20 series. In the stadium of Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune's three matches

The Last Time England Won The Series Was 4–1.

At home, the Indian team has a chance to win its sixth consecutive series against England
. At home, Team India defeated England in the ODI series 5–1 in March 2006. Since then, they were won 5 consecutive ODI series against the English team.

After 4 years Both teams are face to face on Indian soil. In January 2017Team India beat England 2–1 in the ODI series in their home.

Team India’s first ODI series of this year. India had lost in the last two series. New Zealand defeated Australia in February 2020 and Australia in November 2020. At home, The Indian team has won the last two series. In December 2019 defeated the West Indies and Australia in January 2020.

READ MORE:- 19-Year-Old Lakshya Sen Men’s And World Champion PV Sindhu Women’s In The Quarter-Finals Of Singles, HS Prannoy Lost

Team India will reach the top of the ICC ODI rankings after winning the series 3–0. At the moment, England is on top with 123 points. The Indian team ranked second, has 117 points.

There are 2 Indians in the top-10 of the ICC ODI Batsman rankings. Among them, Caption Virat Kohli occupies the top and Rohit Sharma is at number two. No England batsman is in the top-10.

English paceman Chris Woakes is at number 5. Although both players are not playing the current series.

Both Teams:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, the famous Krishna, T. Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

England:

Johnny Bairstow, Morgan (captain), Moin Ali, Sam Billings, Jose Butler, Sam Karan, Tom Karan, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and Markwood.

Previous articleNot Only Rose Leaves Oil Is Also Beneficial: Rose Oil Is Beneficial In Removing Stress, Skin Spots And Wounds, know Its Benefits
Next articleAttack On Titan Season 4: Here’s Beginning And End We Think About It!

Latest News

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Tourists Will Be Able To Have Dinner On A 100 Feet High Tower In Italy, Drones With No Driver Will Take Them From The...

100 feet high eco towers will soon be built in Italy for those fond of luxury dinner. Humans will...
Read more

More Articles Like This

India Defeated England By 36 Runs And Won The T20 Series

Sport admin - 0
The last and decisive match was played between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss,...
Read more

India’s Boxer Nikhat Zarin Defeated The Two-Time World Champion To Reach The Semi-Finals Of The Ongoing Tournament In Turkey

Sport admin - 0
In Istanbul India's young female boxer Nikhat Zarin has reached the semi-finals of the ongoing Bosphorus Boxing Tournament. In the quarter-final match, 24-year-old Nikhat...
Read more

5th T20 Between India And England Today: Team India Have A Chance To Win Sixth Consecutive Series, Can Open With Rohit

Sport admin - 0
The last and decisive match between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad today. The 5-match series between the two is currently tied...
Read more

19-Year-Old Lakshya Sen Men’s And World Champion PV Sindhu Women’s In The Quarter-Finals Of Singles, HS Prannoy Lost

Sport admin - 0
India's young badminton player Lakshmi Sen has reached the men's singles quarterfinals in the All England Badminton Tournament. Lakshya became the youngest Indian player...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.