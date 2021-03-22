Indian Team Has Not Lost To England For 29 Years; Win The Sixth Series Against Them

Team India is now ready for the ODI series against England, After winning the T20 series. In the stadium of Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune’s three matches of the series will be played on 23, 26, and 28 March. In the bilateral ODI series, Team India has not lost to England for 29 years. In December 1984,

The Last Time England Won The Series Was 4–1.

At home, the Indian team has a chance to win its sixth consecutive series against England

. At home, Team India defeated England in the ODI series 5–1 in March 2006. Since then, they were won 5 consecutive ODI series against the English team.

After 4 years Both teams are face to face on Indian soil. In January 2017Team India beat England 2–1 in the ODI series in their home.

Team India’s first ODI series of this year. India had lost in the last two series. New Zealand defeated Australia in February 2020 and Australia in November 2020. At home, The Indian team has won the last two series. In December 2019 defeated the West Indies and Australia in January 2020.

Team India will reach the top of the ICC ODI rankings after winning the series 3–0. At the moment, England is on top with 123 points. The Indian team ranked second, has 117 points.

There are 2 Indians in the top-10 of the ICC ODI Batsman rankings. Among them, Caption Virat Kohli occupies the top and Rohit Sharma is at number two. No England batsman is in the top-10.

English paceman Chris Woakes is at number 5. Although both players are not playing the current series.

Both Teams:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, the famous Krishna, T. Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

England:

Johnny Bairstow, Morgan (captain), Moin Ali, Sam Billings, Jose Butler, Sam Karan, Tom Karan, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and Markwood.