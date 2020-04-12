Home News Indian Government launches Mobile App 'AarogyaSetu' To Track Spread Of COVID-19
Indian Government launches Mobile App 'AarogyaSetu' To Track Spread Of COVID-19

By- Manish yadav
The program detects other devices that are neighboring with AarogyaSetu After installed in aa smartphone. The program can then figure out the possibility of disease if at least one of these contacts will be tested positive, based on sophisticated parameters. The Program will help the Government takes mandatory steps for ensuring solitude and analyzing the danger of the spread of COVID-19 disease where required.

The ministry of electronic equipment and IT established a free program on Thursday called AarogyaSetu that helps people in identifying the probability of being influenced by the CoronaVirus.

The program built through public-private venture “assesses themselves the danger due to their grabbing the Corona Virus infection. It’ll compute this based on their interaction with other people, with cutting edge Bluetooth technologies, algorithms, and artificial intelligence,” an official announcement said.

AarogyaSetu

The program can be found in 11 languages and has been established on both the Andriod and ioS.

Manish yadav

