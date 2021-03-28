India Won The ODI Series 2-1

Team India defeated England by 7 runs in the third ODI and gave a gift of Holi to the fans. With this, the Indian team won the 3-ODI series played 2–1 in Pune. In February, the English team, which visited India, was defeated in all three formats in 52 days. Was defeated 3-1 in the 4 Test series played from 5 February and then 3-2 in the 5 T20 series.

The last and decisive match of the 3 ODI series between India and England was played in Pune. Batting first after losing the toss, India gave a target of 330 runs. In response, the English team was able to score 300 runs after losing 8 wickets.

India was all out for 329 runs in the first 48.2 overs. Rishabh Pant scored the highest 78 runs from 62 balls for India. Apart from this, Dhawan scored 67 runs from 56 balls and Hardik scored 64 runs from 44 balls. This was Rishabh Pant’s third career, Dhawan’s 32nd, and Hardik’s 7th Fifty. In the end, Shardul Thakur scored 30 runs off 21 balls.

From India, Shardul Thakur took a maximum of 4 wickets. Apart from this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got 3 wickets and T. Natarajan got 1 wicket.

India took a total of 11 sixes in the innings, in which Pant and Hardik hit 4-4 sixes. Shardul hit 3 sixes.

For England, Mark Wood took 3 wickets, Adil Rashid took 2 wickets, and Sam Karan, Reece Top

Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone got 1-1 wickets.

Both Teams:

• India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and the famous Krishna.

• England: Jose Butler (captain/wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Karan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley