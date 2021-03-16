India vs England T20: England Beat India 3rd T20 Match By 8 Wickets

The third match of the 5 T20 series between India and England was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The England team won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indian team, batting first, gave England a target of 157 runs.

In response, England’s team chased the target and won the match by scoring 158 runs in 18.2 overs.

India’s start was not good. Indian opener Lokesh Rahul could not open in the second match in a row. Mark Wood bowled him clean. Rahul has scored only one run in the last 4 T20s. Earlier, he was out on zero in the Sydney T20 against Australia.

Fast bowler Mark Wood gave the Indian team the second blow for 20 runs. He got Rohit Sharma (15 runs) caught out by Jofra Archer. After this Chris Jordan caught Ishaan Kishan out on the second ball of his first over. Ishaan scored just 4 runs by playing 9 balls.

Kohli marked his career’s 27th fifty in T20, partnering Fifty for the sixth wicket with Hardik. Virat Kohli played the most unbeaten innings of 77 runs on 46 balls. In the last match, he scored 73 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored 17 runs off 15 balls and Rishabh Pant scored 25 runs off 20 balls. Apart from these, no batsman could touch the figure of 20+ runs.

For England, Mark Wood took the maximum 3 and Chris Jordan took 2 wickets.

England opener Jason Roy was dismissed by 9 runs. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got him caught by Rohit Sharma. England’s team got the second blow for 81 runs.

David Malan was stumped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on the ball of spinner Washington Sundar. Malan was dismissed after scoring 18 runs.

For India, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-1 wickets.

Both teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishaan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jose Butler, David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Karan, Chris Jordan, Joffre Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid