India vs England: India Won The Fourth T20 By 8 Runs, Series 2-2

The fourth T20 between India and England is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. After losing the toss, the Indian team came out to bat first and scored 185 runs in 8 overs in 20 overs. In response, the England team scored 177 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 8 runs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 off Jofra Archer. Rohit hit a six on the very first ball of the innings. He has also completed 9000 runs in the T20 format.

KL Rahul’s second wicket fell on 63 runs. Rahul scored 14 runs off 17 balls. He was caught by Ben Stokes at the hands of Joffra Archer. After that Virat Kohli, who came to bat, was also out early. He was dismissed after playing 5 balls and scoring 1 run. India’s third wicket fell at the score of 70 runs.

Suryakumar put fifty in the first innings of his career. He completed a half-century off 28 balls. Suryakumar made his debut in the second match of this series, but he did not get a chance to bat then. Suryakumar Yadav was out after scoring 57 runs off 31 balls. He was caught by Sam Karan in the hands of David Malan. He hit 3 sixes and 6 fours in his innings.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 30 runs off 23 balls. He hit 4 fours in his innings. He was bowled clean by Jofra Archer. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed after scoring 37 runs off 18 balls. He hit 1 six and 5 fours in his innings. Shardul Thakur 10 runs off 4 balls and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on zero.

For England, Joffra Archer took the most 4 wickets for 33 runs. Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Sam Karan took 1-1 wickets.

Butler was dismissed by 9 runs for England. England’s first wicket fell at the score of 19 runs. Jason Roy returned to the pavilion after scoring 40 runs from 27 balls. He was caught by Hardik Pandya in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav. David Malan was out for 14 runs off 17 balls. He was clean bowled by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Johnny Bairstow was out after scoring 25 runs. Rahul Chahar catches him in the hands of Washington Sundar. He shared 65 runs from 36 balls for the fourth wicket with Stokes. Ben Stokes played a brilliant inning of 46 runs.

For India, Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya took 2-2 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got 1 wicket.

Indian Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England Team

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jose Butler, David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Karan, Chris Jordan, Joffra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid

