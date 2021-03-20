India Defeated England By 36 Runs And Won The T20 Series

The last and decisive match was played between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss, the Indian team gave the England team a target of 225 runs. In response, England was bowled out for 177 runs. The Indian team defeated England by 36 runs in the last and decisive T20. With this, he made his name in the 5 T20 series 3-2.

The England team had a very poor start. England got a shock on the second ball of the first over of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled opener, Jason Roy, cleanly. India’s team had a great start, the Indian team scored 224 runs after losing 2 wickets. Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put a fifty.

Rohit Sharma bowled cleanly on the ball of Ben Stokes putting on the 22nd FIFTY of her T20 career. Kohli partnered 49 runs off 26 balls for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. Captain Virat Kohli scored 80 off 52 balls and Rohit scored 64 off 34 balls.

Apart from these, Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls and Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared an opening partnership of 94 runs. This was the best opening partnership of any team in the series.

India’s team got the second blow for 143 runs. Suryakumar was out after scoring 32 runs off 17 balls. Kohli hit the 26th fifty of his T20 career. In the end, he scored an unbeaten partnership of 81 runs on 40 balls for the third wicket with Hardik Pandya and brought the team score to 224 runs.

Rohit Sharma scored 5 sixes in this innings. With this, their total number of Sixers in T20 International has increased to 133.

He became the second batsman to hit the most sixes. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill leads the table with 139 sixes.

England spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Ben Stokes got 1-1 wickets.

Both Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, and T Natarajan

England: Jason Roy, Jose Butler, David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Karan, Chris Jordan, Joffre Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid