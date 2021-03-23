type here...
Sport
Updated:

India Beat England By 66 Runs In The First ODI

By admin
17
0

Must Read

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Huge Fire In Bangladesh: Thousands Of Houses Burnt In The World’s Largest Rohingya Colony; 15 Dead, More Than 400 Missing

Thousands of houses were burnt in Bangladesh on Monday night due to a sudden fire in the Rohingya Muslim...
Read more
Sportadmin - 0

India Beat England By 66 Runs In The First ODI

The first day-night match of the 3 ODI series between India and England was played at the Maharashtra Cricket...
Read more
Lifestyleadmin - 0

Allergic Chinitis: Children Are More Prone To Allergies Than Adults, Itching In The Eye And Meeting Water Experts When Water Comes Out; Here’s How...

Parents are alerted when they show symptoms of cold and cough in children, but there are some symptoms that...
Read more
adminhttp://moscoop.com

The first day-night match of the 3 ODI series between India and England was played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. The England team won the toss and decided to bowl first. In response, India’s team scored 317 runs, losing 5 wickets in 50 overs. The Indian team defeated England by 66 runs in the first match of the 3 ODIs series.

India Beat England By 66 Runs In The First ODI

In the series of 3 ODIs, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead. The next two matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 26 and 28 March. Shikhar Dhawan, who played an innings of 98 runs, was elected man of the match.

In the first ODI, the Indian team lost the toss and scored 317 runs, losing 5 wickets. In response, the England team could only score 251 runs in 42.1 overs. At one time England’s score was 135 runs without losing wickets. Krishna took 4 and Shardul took 3 wickets.

The Indian team started off slowly. In the initial 5 overs, without scoring wickets, scored 10 runs. During that time Dhawan scored 6 off 16 balls and Rohit scored only 4 runs off 14 balls. The Indian team’s score reached 39 runs by the 10th over. After this, the team scored 64 runs in 15 overs without losing wickets.

READ MORE:- India’s Boxer Nikhat Zarin Defeated The Two-Time World Champion To Reach The Semi-Finals Of The Ongoing Tournament In Turkey

Here Ben Stokes gave the first blow to the Indian team. He got Rohit caught out by wicketkeeper Jose Butler. Rohit made just 28 runs off 42 balls. He partnered 64 runs on 92 balls with Dhawan.

India Beat England By 66 Runs In The First ODI

Johnny Bairstow, the opener for England, played brilliant innings of 94 runs off 66 balls. Opener Jason Roy scored 46 runs off 35 balls. Apart from these, Moin Ali scored 30 and Morgan scored 22 runs. For India, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got 2 and spinner Krunal Pandya got 1 wicket.

Both Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Famous Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav

England: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Johnny Bairstow, ON Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Sam Karan, Moin Ali, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Tom Karan

Previous articleAllergic Chinitis: Children Are More Prone To Allergies Than Adults, Itching In The Eye And Meeting Water Experts When Water Comes Out; Here’s How To Protect
Next articleHuge Fire In Bangladesh: Thousands Of Houses Burnt In The World’s Largest Rohingya Colony; 15 Dead, More Than 400 Missing

Latest News

Lifestyleadmin - 0

Huge Fire In Bangladesh: Thousands Of Houses Burnt In The World’s Largest Rohingya Colony; 15 Dead, More Than 400 Missing

Thousands of houses were burnt in Bangladesh on Monday night due to a sudden fire in the Rohingya Muslim...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Indian Team Has Not Lost To England For 29 Years; Win The Sixth Series Against Them

Sport admin - 0
Team India is now ready for the ODI series against England, After winning the T20 series. In the stadium of Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune's...
Read more

India Defeated England By 36 Runs And Won The T20 Series

Sport admin - 0
The last and decisive match was played between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss,...
Read more

India’s Boxer Nikhat Zarin Defeated The Two-Time World Champion To Reach The Semi-Finals Of The Ongoing Tournament In Turkey

Sport admin - 0
In Istanbul India's young female boxer Nikhat Zarin has reached the semi-finals of the ongoing Bosphorus Boxing Tournament. In the quarter-final match, 24-year-old Nikhat...
Read more

5th T20 Between India And England Today: Team India Have A Chance To Win Sixth Consecutive Series, Can Open With Rohit

Sport admin - 0
The last and decisive match between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad today. The 5-match series between the two is currently tied...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.