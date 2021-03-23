India Beat England By 66 Runs In The First ODI

The first day-night match of the 3 ODI series between India and England was played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. The England team won the toss and decided to bowl first. In response, India’s team scored 317 runs, losing 5 wickets in 50 overs. The Indian team defeated England by 66 runs in the first match of the 3 ODIs series.

In the series of 3 ODIs, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead. The next two matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 26 and 28 March. Shikhar Dhawan, who played an innings of 98 runs, was elected man of the match.

In the first ODI, the Indian team lost the toss and scored 317 runs, losing 5 wickets. In response, the England team could only score 251 runs in 42.1 overs. At one time England’s score was 135 runs without losing wickets. Krishna took 4 and Shardul took 3 wickets.

The Indian team started off slowly. In the initial 5 overs, without scoring wickets, scored 10 runs. During that time Dhawan scored 6 off 16 balls and Rohit scored only 4 runs off 14 balls. The Indian team’s score reached 39 runs by the 10th over. After this, the team scored 64 runs in 15 overs without losing wickets.

Here Ben Stokes gave the first blow to the Indian team. He got Rohit caught out by wicketkeeper Jose Butler. Rohit made just 28 runs off 42 balls. He partnered 64 runs on 92 balls with Dhawan.

Johnny Bairstow, the opener for England, played brilliant innings of 94 runs off 66 balls. Opener Jason Roy scored 46 runs off 35 balls. Apart from these, Moin Ali scored 30 and Morgan scored 22 runs. For India, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got 2 and spinner Krunal Pandya got 1 wicket.

Both Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Famous Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav

England: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Johnny Bairstow, ON Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Sam Karan, Moin Ali, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Tom Karan