‘I’m Not Okay With This: Release date Plot,Cast And News

Adolescence is a period for a whole lot of teens.

Their bodies are changing, they are moody, they are facing their sexuality and their friendships have been analyzed by their popularity hierarchy’s standards.

“IT” celebrity Sophia Lillis stars in Netflix’s adaptation of Charles Forsman’s picture book”I’m Not Okay For this,” which translates to adolescent struggles and introduces audiences to Syd as she runs down a road covered in blood… that is something which teenagers do not normally need to take care of.

Life for a teen can be even tougher when they are attempting to grapple with their despair over the loss of a parent. For Syd, she is dealing with adolescent garbage and the suicide of her father. Her mum depends to help treat her brother, that adds anxiety to the currently angsty existence of Syd Since she is a parent down. Her very best friend has turned into a boyfriend, a jerky jock, and Syd is feeling more lonely and mad than ever before, to the point that her high school guidance counselor has delegated Syd that the job of writing her feelings down in a diary adorned with a rainbow mermaid kitty… exactly what an angry woman requires a rainbow mermaid kitty.

She finds that odd thing keep happening to her Since Syd attempts to take care of all her play. She seems to have powers that cause mayhem when she gets angry.

Audiences are left with a variety of queries as the storyline is immediately flipped through by the series while the show premise is intriguing. Is Syd’s leg acne involved with the manifestation of her abilities? Which are the limitations of the skills of Syd? Did Netflix give seven episodes to audiences? It feels like Netflix might have flushed out the story.

The show has just one season.

