If You Take A Bath While Wearing Contact Lenses, The Risk Of Eye Infection Is 7 Times Higher, Redness And Ulcers Can Also Occur.

Be alert if you take a bath while wearing contact lenses. By doing this, the risk of eye infection is 7 times higher. Redness in the eyes and ulcers in the cornea may also occur with pain in the eyes.

This claim has been made by British researchers. Researchers conducted research on 78 users wearing contact lenses. Research has revealed that if we take a bath while wearing a lens, then the eyes have a bad effect. If you do not treat it, there may be a problem of blurred vision.

So The Danger Increases

Researchers say if wearing lenses during bathing helps the bacteria to spread the infection to the eye. Bathing maintains moisture on the surface of the lens. Due to which bacteria easily increase their number and scope of infection.

Stay Alert Even At Bedtime

British researchers say sleeping in contact lenses is also not good. This increases the risk of bacterial and fungal infections up to 3 times. This infection is called microbial keratitis in the language of science.

According to research, 40 million people in the UK use contact lenses. Causes of eye infections are common due to this. Those who work to reduce the eyesight later, so it is more important to remain alert.

37 of 78 Have Suffered From Infections

Researcher at the Southampton University of Research, Pervez Hussain, says ignoring the cleanliness in the maintenance of the lens leads to infection cases. During the research, 37 out of 78 people who used lenses had suffered from eye infections ie microbial keratitis.

The Danger Is More In The Age Group of 25 to 39 Years

According to the researchers, people between the ages of 25 and 39 are more at risk for it. Contact lenses are most commonly used by people of this age group. Neil Retail, president-elect of the British Contact Lens Association, says 140 million people around the world successfully use lenses.

