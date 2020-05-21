‘I am not okay with this’ Season 2 : plot, cast, Renewal status and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Netflix originals, ‘I am not okay with this’ is a coming-of-age American series which is based on the comic, ‘ I am okay with this’ by Charles Forsman. The series was small with only seven episodes with an average of 25 minutes. The series was a hit after the release and tends to attract a lot of audiences for its interesting storyline. It is also to be noted that the series was produced by the producers of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The end of the f***ing world’

‘I am not okay with this’ Season 1:

The story is about 17 years old Syndey Novak who faces complexities of school, her family, friends, and also her sexuality while she finds out about her superpower. The plot was very interesting and the finale was shocking, especially the aftermath of prom where she meets the shadow man. It can be considered that the Shadowman might be her dead father. Since then many of us have been wondering about Season 2.

Possibility of Season

No official statements are made about Season 2. It seems that Netflix has also not made the Season renewal. As the series has gained a lot of popularity and positive critics, the show might get renewed soon. Also, the show ended with a major cliffhanger including the Shadowman, Brad’s death, and Sydney and Dina’s relationship, there are a lot of possibilities about Season 2.

Season 2 will focus on various factors that involve the Shadow man following Sydney, the death of Brad, and the aftermath of prom. Sydney might confront Dina about her superpowers. Season 2 will also explore Sydney and Dina’s relationship. Not to forget, about the diary where Sydney wrote everything.

The cast of ‘I’m not okay with this’ season 2

Considering the Season 1, the same cast will be returning for season 2. Sophia Lillis as Syndey Novak; Sofia Bryant as Dina; Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber and Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie will be joining the crew.

Nothing can be confirmed yet as no official statements have given by the director or Netflix but if confirmed the filming might start and we could see the trailer of Season 2 soon.