I am not okay with this Season 2: Plot, cast, release date and all the latest information about the show

I am not okay with this; Season one finale had one of the most cliff-hanging moments on Netflix. The show is binge-watching worthy, and fans have been wondering about the release of Season two. Though Netflix has not confirmed Season 2 yet, we can assure there will be a second season considering how the show was left in the finale. The show is pretty much popular globally and also acclaimed positive reviews. The series is quite small, as it has only seven episodes with a runtime of 25 minutes for each event. The show is also produced by the producers of ‘The end of the F***ing World’ and “Stranger Things.”

The plot of the show:

The show is the coming of age American series based on the comic named the same by Charles Forsman. The show is about a 17-year-old girl Sydney Novak who faces a lot of complexities in school, family, and within herself. Later she finds out that she has a superpower, which then becomes a headache to her. In the finale, her superpower kills a boy. In the end, she meets a Shadowman, and the show ends there.

So possible plot of Season two would be the reveal of Shadowman, which might be her father who killed himself. The show would further go into Sydney, learning more about her superpower. Also, she might confront her sexuality and the future of her and Dina’s relationship. The aftermath of prom, the death of Brad, and her diary are some of the exciting elements which we can expect in the upcoming season.

The cast of Season 2:

Considering the Season 1, the same cast will be returning for season 2. Sophia Lillis

as Syndey Novak; Sofia Bryant as Dina; Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber and Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie will be joining the crew. We can also expect some new characters, including the shadow man.

Release date and trailer:

Netflix has not confirmed the renewal of the show yet. If approved, the filming might start, and we could see the trailer of Season 2 soon.