I am not Ok With This Season 2:Release date , Cast , Plot And Things you need to know about this teen drama !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
I am not Ok With This is a version of the graphic novel by Charles Foreman. A Netflix show with appreciations from all the directions. I am not Ok With This is coming straight back with another season. And let’s see what season 2 will bring with it :

I am Not Ok With This Season 2 Release Date:

Sources are confirming the web television show ‘ s renewal. But the filming and production processes are not even started. The thing is they will start only after global lockdown due to Corona pandemic gets over. Till any official announcement regarding dates of release, stay updated, and glued.

Plot for I am Not Ok With This Season 2 :

No news till now reveals any new or interesting thing about the future storyline. But we can expect that after the bloodshed in the process, Sydney will confront the effects. Also, we possess the figure that is unknowing. It is the dad who everybody was dead in Sydney. Nevertheless, it leaves a lot of questions, and as the season sets in, we are likely to discover all of them.

Cast for I am Not Ok With This Season 2 :

Sources assume that core cast members will return for season 2. Including actors to reunite . We will witness Sydney Bryant , Wyatt Oleff , Kathleen Rose Perkins , Stanley Barber , Maggie Wojtak-Thissoy.

 

Yogesh Upadhyay

