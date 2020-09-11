I am Not Ok with This Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Here !!

- Advertisement -

I am not Ok with this is the version of the graphic novel by Charles Forsman. A Nerflix show with appreciations from all the directions . Audience as well as critics are in support of the show. So ‘I am not Ok With This’ is coming straight back with season 2. Know everything about the upcoming season till now available .

I am not Ok with this Season 2 Release Date

Sources are confirming that the show is in renewal phase . But till now filming and production processes are not even initiated . Manufacturers are planning to start them after pandemic . Netflix also did not announced something regarding the release of season two . We are expecting some news on the show around 2021 . So just wait and keep a watch on every movement .

I am not Ok with this Season 2 Plot and Story line Details

No news till now is in the air , but we may know that after the bloodshed is promenent in season. Sydney will confront effects also , we posses the figure that is unknown show itself. A lot of fans are also imagining about this . It is dad who died in Sydney . Nevertheless , it leaves a lot of questions and as the season sets in we are likely to discovery all of them .