HUNTERS SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement, Story plot expected and everything else click here

We all are wondering if there’ll be a Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Right now, we don’t know, but the producers have plans for subsequent seasons. Season 1 of Hunters landed on Amazon Prime on February 21, but haven’t received news on season 2.

RELEASE DATE:

Hunters haven’t officially been renewed for a second season yet by Amazon Prime. Amazon’s timeframe for restoring shows is unpredictable.

TRAILER:

Netflix uploaded the trailer of season 2. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

However, if Hunters is renewed, the rest of the main cast are likely to reappear, including:

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Lena Olin as The Colonel / Eva

Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz

Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones

Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance

Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson.

STORY PLOT:

Hitler’s appearance in Hunters’ finale is like the show’s outrageous equivalent of a Marvel post-credits reveal. We don’t see Hitler’s face in full, just the lower half with the moustache. This shows that in Hunters season 2. They can either cast a high-profile actor as Adolf or keep him as a villain in the background.

We know that the hunters themselves, including Jonah, are stricken with grief that the man they knew as Meyer Offerman was secretly Nazi surgeon The Wolf, and are heading to Europe in their pursuit of the Nazi threat. We’re also still not clear on the motivations of nun Sister Harriet.