Home Celebrity HUNTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL LATEST INFORMATION
CelebrityFeaturedTV Show

HUNTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL LATEST INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Hunters season 1 was the hype around the historical drama that was already sky-high with the legend, Al Pacino in the main cast. However, upon its release in February 2020, ‘Hunters’ received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Al Pacino and Logan Lerman did a very captivating performance. Now fans await to know when will Hunters season 2 release and what the story will be about.

CAST:

We will see the return of the protagonist Logan Lerman and Jonah Heidelbaum mainly.

The other returning cast members may comprise:

  •  Greg Austin as Travis Leich
  •  Jerrika Hinton as Millie Malone
  • Lena Olin as The Colonel
  •  Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz
  •  Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash
  • Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance
  •  Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet
  •  Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson.

Logan Lerman on Hunters, Al Pacino, and the Plan for Future ...

STORY PLOT:

Season 1 ends with an emotional twist when Jonah sins suffering a betrayal from his beloved. Who isn’t Offerman but The Wolf, who wants Jonah to believe that he has changed and is not a Nazi?

In season 2, we can expect to see what happens of The Hunters after Offerman’s exit.
Now the questions arising are:

Will the crew survive the loss/betrayal of their leader? Will the team reunite to save one of their own? Or will Joe succumb to the tortures he might endure while being trapped in Hilter’s den?

Also Read:  Game of Thrones: Release date, Cast, Plot And Lot More

RELEASE DATE:

‘Hunters’ season 1 premiered on February 21, 2020, on Prime Video. It consists of 10 episodes. All for now we know is that there are recent updates on season 2. Due to this pandemic, there will be no response from the media as well. We will shortly inform so stay tuned to the moscoop for more information.

Also Read:  The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest News

TRAILER:

The trailer of the teaser hasn’t been released yet and we all due await too.

- Advertisement -
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Spinning Out season 2: Related Release Date, Cast, Plot, And other exciting details!

Celebrity Raman Kumar -
Spinning Outside is an American net series. The series' first season premiered on Netflix. The series failed to confront criticism from the audience. The...
Read more

Dark Season 3: Release date Plot And Why Fans Are Worried About The Future?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Netflix was almost a surprise victory and dropped its initial series, Black. As a result of its commercialization of European stuff, crowds were picked...
Read more

BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND MORE INFORMATION

Celebrity Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Black Summer is one of the best sci-fi series on Netflix so far. There is still plenty of directions for Black Summer to go....
Read more

Grace and Frankie Season 7: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Lots more!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Netflix is ready to start another series with also the longest-running on Netflix and comedy, dear, as well as fun. Guess what; they have...
Read more

HUNTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL LATEST INFORMATION

Celebrity Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Hunters season 1 was the hype around the historical drama that was already sky-high with the legend, Al Pacino in the main...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.