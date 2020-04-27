HUNTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND ALL LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Hunters season 1 was the hype around the historical drama that was already sky-high with the legend, Al Pacino in the main cast. However, upon its release in February 2020, ‘Hunters’ received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Al Pacino and Logan Lerman did a very captivating performance. Now fans await to know when will Hunters season 2 release and what the story will be about.

CAST:

We will see the return of the protagonist Logan Lerman and Jonah Heidelbaum mainly.

The other returning cast members may comprise:

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Malone

Lena Olin as The Colonel

Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance

Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson.

STORY PLOT:

Season 1 ends with an emotional twist when Jonah sins suffering a betrayal from his beloved. Who isn’t Offerman but The Wolf, who wants Jonah to believe that he has changed and is not a Nazi?

In season 2, we can expect to see what happens of The Hunters after Offerman’s exit.

Now the questions arising are:

Will the crew survive the loss/betrayal of their leader? Will the team reunite to save one of their own? Or will Joe succumb to the tortures he might endure while being trapped in Hilter’s den?

RELEASE DATE:

‘Hunters’ season 1 premiered on February 21, 2020, on Prime Video. It consists of 10 episodes. All for now we know is that there are recent updates on season 2. Due to this pandemic, there will be no response from the media as well. We will shortly inform so stay tuned to the moscoop for more information.

TRAILER:

The trailer of the teaser hasn’t been released yet and we all due await too.