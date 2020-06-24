Hunters Season 2: Plot, Cast And All Available Information Release Here

The show Hunters is an American series created by Daniel Weil. The series premiered in February 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime. Season one has a total of 10 episodes, and each chapter has airtime of approximately one hour. When the series premiered, it was enjoyed by the fans and is one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime. Amazon does not officially revive the show, but Daniel Weil mentioned that it is mapped to have five seasons in total.

The plot of the show:

The series is based on the number of Nazi hunters through the decades. The story follows up the Nazi group lived in 1977 in New York City, who are hunters. Later they discover that the Nazi war criminals are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The storytelling is very intriguing, and the acting of the cast is also commendable.

Regarding the second season, Executive producer Nikki Toscano said, “You’ll see a lot of soul-searching, in terms of a [possible] season two, as far as who Joe is, what he’s motivated by, and how the Nazis can use him as a tool for destruction.”

In season 2, we can also expect clashes between Jonah’s hunters and Millie’s task force.

The cast of the show:

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Lena Olin as The Colonel / Eva, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet and Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson are mostly likely to reprise their roles.

Release date and trailer:

Amazon has not confirmed the renewal status of the show yet. So we are not sure about the release of the show again. But it seems like the team is working on the show, so once we get updates, we can confirm the release date. The show is expected to be released by 2021 or later.



There is no trailer available for now.