Hunters Season 2 : Everything about upcoming seasons !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Hunters is a crime drama web television series , a creation of David Weil. With co-producers Tom Lesinski , Jordan Peele , Jenna Santoianni and Win Rose field . First season of the show premier on 21 February 2020 on Amazon Prime Videos with ten episodes .

All about Season 2 of Hunters :

Fans and audience are waiting for the announcement of renewal of the show . But Amazon decide to revive the series after few months of launch. If the show gets positive reviews and response it will surely renew. We do not know when filming and production for season 2 will start . So it’s difficult to predict anything right now in pandemic situations . Just hope for conditions to come to normal and some news on it arrives .

Expectations from Hunters Season 2

As most of the series season 2 will also continue from end of season one. Considering the finale of season one . There are expectations that it will focus on encounter between job force of Millie and Jonah’s hunters . The show basically revolves around Americans who struck the Nazis by NYC in 1977. It may also center sister Harriet’s suspect devotion . As well as surprise cameo at the season one finale of Adolf Hitler .

Cast Details :

Al-Pacino will be back to reprise his role . Anticipations are that most of the cast members will return for season 2. Logan Lerman , Lena Olin , Saul Rubinck , Carol Kane , Josh Radnor , Greg Austin , Tiffany Bone , Louise Ozawa , Kate Mulvany .

