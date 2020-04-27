Home Celebrity HUNTERS SEASON 2: CAST, STORY PLOT, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.
HUNTERS SEASON 2: CAST, STORY PLOT, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

We all are wondering if there’ll be a Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Right now, we don’t know, but the producers have plans for subsequent seasons. Season 1 of Hunters landed on Amazon Prime on February 21, but haven’t received news on season 2 so far.

CAST:

However, if Hunters is renewed, the rest of the main cast are likely to reappear, including:

  • Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum
  • Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris
  • Lena Olin as The Colonel / Eva
  • Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz
  • Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz
  • Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash
  • Greg Austin as Travis Leich
  • Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones
  • Louis Ozawa as Joe Torrance
  • Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet
  • Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson.

STORY PLOT: 

Hitler’s appearance in Hunters’ finale is like the show’s outrageous equivalent of a Marvel post-credits reveal. We don’t see Hitler’s face in full, just the lower half with the moustache. This shows that in Hunters season 2. They can either cast a high-profile actor as Adolf or just keep him as a villain in the background.

We know that the hunters themselves, including Jonah, are stricken with grief that the man they knew as Meyer Offerman was secretly Nazi surgeon The Wolf, and are heading to Europe in their pursuit of the Nazi threat. We’re also still not totally clear on the motivations of nun Sister Harriet.

RELEASE DATE:

Hunters haven’t officially been renewed for a second season yet by Amazon Prime. Amazon’s timeframe for renewing shows is unpredictable.

TRAILER:

Netflix uploaded the trailer of season 2. Click on the link below to watch it.

