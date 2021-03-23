type here...
Huge Fire In Bangladesh: Thousands Of Houses Burnt In The World’s Largest Rohingya Colony; 15 Dead, More Than 400 Missing

Thousands of houses were burnt in Bangladesh on Monday night due to a sudden fire in the Rohingya Muslim Colony. A fire broke out in the Balukhali camp in the Cox’s Bazar area, which spread to a much larger area in a short period of time. According to local establishments, 15 people have died in the incident so far. At the same time, more than 400 people are missing.

Huge Fire In Bangladesh

Refugee Camps Made Of Plastic Sheets

In the refugee camp, Permanent housing is made of tents, plastic sheets, and thick polyethylene sheets. United Nations Refugee Agency spokesman Luis Donovan says rescuers became active as soon as the accident was reported and they saved a huge loss of life and property. According to eyewitnesses, many refugees are feared killed in the accident.

Huge Fire In Bangladesh

World’s Largest Refugee Colony

The United Nations said that thousands of Rohingya houses have been destroyed by fire in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh. More than a million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar in 2017 live in Cox’s Bazar and camps around it. The United Nations and many Muslim countries help them live and eat.

