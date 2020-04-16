Home Technology Huawei Has Confirmed Nova 7 Series Launch On April 23 In China
Technology

Huawei Has Confirmed Nova 7 Series Launch On April 23 In China

By- Manish yadav
- Advertisement -

Huawei has verified its Nova 7-series smartphones will soon be released on April 23. The statement was made Weibo, on Chinese website on Thursday. Right now, the technology company hasn’t revealed the mobiles’ specifications or pricing. It is uncertain if the mobiles will be released in India. At which we may observe the back camera setup of a few other articles on Weibo was performing rounds. The report also boasts on the periscope camera setup which will provide up to zoom off the phone.

Huawei’s article on Weibo shows the Nova 7 series will include vertically stacked rear cameras. The teaser poster doesn’t emphasize details such as much more, camera installation, and its chip. The telephone lineup of this Nova 7 show is also uncertain at the moment as previous reports have indicated the series will comprise Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7, and Nova 7 Pro.

As stated previously, Huawei has not shown these smartphones’ specifications. Several reports have indicated that the forthcoming show of Huawei will possess 5G support. It was reported that Nova 7 Guru along with the Nova 7 would probably be powered by Kirin 990 SoC and Kirin 820 SoC. Also, Nova 7 Guru along with the two Nova 7 are tipped to encourage 40W charging.

Nova 7

On the flip side, the Huawei Nova 7 SE version is reported to include a 6.5-inch hole-punch screen and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The telephone is rumored to encourage 22.5W speedy charging.

Also Read:  Twitter finally brings Dark Mode on Android, sort of

Meanwhile, another article on Weibo which reveals an alleged voucher poster of this Huawei Nova 7 show that tells the quad-camera set up on the rear of the telephone using a periscope-style camera capable of providing 50x zoom assistance. The front cameras are also highlighted by the poster together with the white, purple and crimson color choices. It’s uncertain which smartphone has been within advertising poster — Nova 7 Pro, or Nova 7 SE, Nova 7.

Also Read:  Comparisons Between Oneplus 8 And Oneplus 8 pro! Which Is Better?
- Advertisement -
Manish yadav

Must Read

Huawei Has Confirmed Nova 7 Series Launch On April 23 In China

Technology Manish yadav -
Huawei has verified its Nova 7-series smartphones will soon be released on April 23. The statement was made Weibo, on Chinese website on Thursday....
Read more

Joker 2: Here’s Everything You Should Know- Release Date, Cast And Plot

Movies Manish yadav -
Director Todd Phillips' Joker emerged among the surprise hits of the decade in 2019. Set in another continuity (and of course another time frame...
Read more

Avatar 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Lots More

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Are you a lover of the Avatar series? And so are you awaiting the film on the Avatar series? Here we've attracted some upgrades...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and More Interesting Things About This movie

Movies Raman Kumar -
The Kissing Booth was one of the most-watched popular movies of 2018. The Netflix original became the film that was most rewatched on the...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every News

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The Society Season 2 is revived to return in 2020. The Society Season 2 Release Date: The premiere date for the season hasn't yet been shown....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.