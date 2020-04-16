Huawei Has Confirmed Nova 7 Series Launch On April 23 In China

- Advertisement -

Huawei has verified its Nova 7-series smartphones will soon be released on April 23. The statement was made Weibo, on Chinese website on Thursday. Right now, the technology company hasn’t revealed the mobiles’ specifications or pricing. It is uncertain if the mobiles will be released in India. At which we may observe the back camera setup of a few other articles on Weibo was performing rounds. The report also boasts on the periscope camera setup which will provide up to zoom off the phone.

Huawei’s article on Weibo shows the Nova 7 series will include vertically stacked rear cameras. The teaser poster doesn’t emphasize details such as much more, camera installation, and its chip. The telephone lineup of this Nova 7 show is also uncertain at the moment as previous reports have indicated the series will comprise Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7, and Nova 7 Pro.

As stated previously, Huawei has not shown these smartphones’ specifications. Several reports have indicated that the forthcoming show of Huawei will possess 5G support. It was reported that Nova 7 Guru along with the Nova 7 would probably be powered by Kirin 990 SoC and Kirin 820 SoC. Also, Nova 7 Guru along with the two Nova 7 are tipped to encourage 40W charging.

On the flip side, the Huawei Nova 7 SE version is reported to include a 6.5-inch hole-punch screen and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The telephone is rumored to encourage 22.5W speedy charging.

Meanwhile, another article on Weibo which reveals an alleged voucher poster of this Huawei Nova 7 show that tells the quad-camera set up on the rear of the telephone using a periscope-style camera capable of providing 50x zoom assistance. The front cameras are also highlighted by the poster together with the white, purple and crimson color choices. It’s uncertain which smartphone has been within advertising poster — Nova 7 Pro, or Nova 7 SE, Nova 7.