House of Dragon : Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date, Twist, And All Information !!!

House of Dragon is a prequel to famous HBO show Game of Thrones. The series will take inspiration from 2018 bestselling George R.R. Martin’s publication ‘Fure and Blood’. The composure of the series by Ryan Condal and will be lead by Miguel Sapochink. Aside from that, the makers have announced the very first season of the series with ten episodes.

House of Dragon 1 Release Date :

The curiosity to know the release date of the show is at its peak, but the potential date is not available. Expectations are showing may fall till 2022. As currently, the pandemic is a barrier in many processes of the show. So till any new details of information arrives. Stay tuned to us.

House of Dragon 1 Plot

As the script of the show is under process. Thus till now, scarce and small details are available. However, we do understand the outline of this certain. The series will probably be across the dragon lands ancestors of Daenerys. As well as this, the series will even chronologically showcase the unlimited amount of start. And the conclusion of one of the strongest dynasties that rule seven kingdoms.