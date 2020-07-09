Home Technology House of Cards Season 7 : What is the renewal status of...
TechnologyTV Show

House of Cards Season 7 : What is the renewal status of the sereis? Is it canceled? check out more than.

By- rahul Kumar
The season 6 of House of Cards is premiering on Netflix and this is this show’s season. House of Cards is your Netflix show that’s made by the services. It appears that this age of Netflix has concluded. This is.

House of Card Season 7 standing

House of Cards came on February 1, 2013. It’s introduced 6 seasons. It is news that there wouldn’t be House of Cards Season 7 since the series was cancelled following the time. The time came on November 2, 2018.

House of Cards is. It’s founded on 1990 miniseries of the identical title and the publication Andrew Davies and by Michael Dobbs.Netflix created on October 30, 2017, the statement concerning the cancellation.

Why has the House of Cards been cancelled?

Actor Anthony Rapp on October 29, 2017, accused of sexual assault the protagonist of the series. When Rapp had been 14 years old, the attack took place. The show cancellation was declared the day of these accusations.

Many sources said that the end of the show was determined of their sexual assault scenario.

From the series as executive producer and the cast, Spacey was removed Following the allegations. Robin Wright substituted him. He wasn’t correlated with Season 6. The statement was made on November 3, 2017.

It had been launched using a joint announcement," Media Rights Capital and Netflix are profoundly troubled by previous night's information regarding Kevin Spacey. In reaction to the revelations of last night, executives in both of our businesses arrived this day to meet up to make sure that they encouraged and continue to feel secure. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey isn't working on the place now".

rahul Kumar

