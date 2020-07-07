“House of Cards Season 7”: Is Season 6 is the End of this Political Thriller? Will the series be renewed in this possible future?

- Advertisement -

It is based on Michael Dobbs’s book”House of Cards”. The series was triggered on Netflix, with 13 episodes on February 1, 2013.

“House of Cards” is based out of Washington, D.C.. It follows the story of Frank Underwood Democrat Congressman and House Majority Whip and his ambitious wife Claire Underwood. Frank accomplishes an elaborate strategy to become the state’s secretary with the help of his spouse. The subject of this series is electricity, betrayal, manipulation, and pragmatism.

Release date of House of Cards Season 7:

We won’t find a season 7 as the last year is the conclusion of this American series. The series’ fate wasn’t destined like this. With Kevin Spacey however Spacey had been removed from the show when allegations of sexual assaults came out from him, season six was below creation. He was alleged to a few minors and attack multiple men sexually. His character has been killed off to keep him out . Although the show went on for one more season even following this incident but announced that year 6 is the conclusion of the series. Season six was released consisting of 8 episodes.

House of Cards” received love and favorable reviews from critics. It also nominated for many awards such as 33 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series nominations. The show also bagged eight Golden Globe award nominations. It is unfortunate that the show will not be renewed. Thus, there is absolutely no rumor about the renewal of year 7.

The Twist of House of Cards Season 7:

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood has been dropped earlier season 6. The rest of the cast will remain the same if their minds are changed by the manufacturers of the series and rekindle one more season. We hope to see Michael Kelly as Douglas Stamper, Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, Kate Mara as Zoe Barnes, Corey Stoll as Peter Russo playing major roles in the upcoming season.

Before any updates come out s there isn’t any confirmation of year 7, we could indulge ourselves in seasons.