HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Every Detail You Need to Know !!!

After three films, franchise is ready for another sequel and super

excited once again. It is sweetest saga in family of ghosts which

has no bounds. It is an animated comedy for quality family time.

It released in 2012 had a box office collection.

Second part in September 2015 and third part in summer vacation in July 2018

created by Todd Durham and fourth part will be released soon.

Sony is bringing back the franchise on 20th December 2021 to

development. The news is official that we hope it will be

released b end of 2021. Production is not going to action for

some time.

We are sure that this movie will be the best when

compared with other movies. The audience has impressed with

first movie. Pandemic has delayed several movies as per

expected date. Movie is set to be released on 6th August 2021.

They had not been specified that it has been postponed. Many

movies have delayed due to Coronavirus.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4 PLOT

It is an adventure comedy to bring Drac to resort from human

world. Drac switched to overprotective mode around his resort

for count’s daughter.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4 CAST

Selena Gomez as Mavis, Sunny Sandler as Baby Mavis/Sunny.

Adam Sandler as Dracula. Andy Samberg as Johnny, Kevin

James as Frankenstein, David Spade as Griffin, Steve Buscemi as Wayne, Keegan as Michael, Fran Drescher as Eunice in next movie.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4 STORYLINE

Dracula is unique and in particular way, story is delight. During

Christmas time they might release a clue that movie is getting

place in winter season. New characters can come. Sony grossed

$1.3 billion by this movie. Dracula and his group made a deal

with their expanding families running a monster hotel. It is safe

to assume that it follow more Dracula and his group arrive home

after vacation took in Part 3.