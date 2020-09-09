Hotel Transylvania 4: Release Date , Cast ,Plot And Much More Information!!

- Advertisement -

American animation comedy franchise, after the success of the first three sequels. Is now ready to smashup the box office with fourth sequel in a row. A Sony pictures animation production, this film has a lot of appreciations and love. Now everybody is desperate to know about the fourth part of the franchise.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Release Date :

According to the official announcement the fourth part initially set to release on 22 December 2021. But there is good news, that states that makers are preponing the sequel. The new release date is 6 August 2021. Four months before the initial release. So just hope pandemic does not affect the sequel.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Plot

The series shows the story of a Dracula, and it’s turning with some great art of animation. Being a comedy franchise, it’s a simple but beautiful storyline. One of which is Vampires are celebrating their birthday on two century birthday. According to expectations, the fourth part will continue from the end of the third part. The summer vacation and will show after vacation story. However, these are just guessed no official plots are disclosed till now.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Cast :

Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Halm, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan Michael Key.