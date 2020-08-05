Home Business Hotel Transylvania 4 : Release, Cast , Plot And Every thing you...
Hotel Transylvania 4 : Release, Cast , Plot And Every thing you need to know!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Hotel Transylvania is an American animation comedy franchise. After the success of the first three sequels , it is ready to come up with fourth part. A Sony Pictures animation production and viewers and critics show there love and support toward it. Now it’s time for sequel  4.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Release date :

According to official announcement the fourth part of franchise is plan on 22 December 2021. But fans will be happy to know that they are in favour of prepone of the sequel. There are news that it may release around 6 August 2021. But befor e the release of sequel there will be a trailer that will confirm the release.

Plot for Hotel Transylvania 4 :

The film franchise shows the story of a Dracula and it’s living . With some great artof animation . Being a comedy show it has a simple but powerful storyline. One of which is Vampires celebrating their birthday . And that too after being 2 century old. According to expectations fourth part will continue from the end of third sequel. The summer vacations are over and it’s time for post vacation story. However these are just guesse ,no official plot is disclose.

Cast /Voices for Hotel Transylvania 4 :

Leading characters of the franchise will return with their voices by : Adam Sandler , Andy Samberg , Selena Gomez , Kathryn Hahn . Some new voices may also debut in the franchise : Kevin James , David Spade , Steve Buscemi , Keegan – Michael Key.

