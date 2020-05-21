Hotel Transylvania 4: plot,cast and everything you need to know about the movie!

- Advertisement -

Hotel Transylvania is a computer-animated film released by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation and was released on 7th December 2012. The movie has been a huge success and got a great reach among everyone The story revolves around Dracula who owns a high-end resort for monsters only after his wife was killed by an angry human mob. Hotel Transylvania is the place where the monsters visit to chill around. One day when a human traveller visits the human-free place, Dracula makes various attempts to keep his daughter from falling in love with a human. The movie was 91 minutes long and was an industry hit.

Followed by this, the sequel Hotel Transylvania 2 was released in 2015 and later Hotel Transylvania was released in 2018 respectively.

Hotel Transylvania is also available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google play store, and Netflix.

Release date of the movie:

In February 2019, Sony Pictures Animation announced that Hotel Transylvania will be released on December 22, 2021, but later switched the date to August 6, 2021.Sony hasn’t given any official reason for premiering the movie early. It is to be noted that the Suicide Squad 2 will also be released on the same date.

The plot of Hotel Transylvania 4:

No official details or storyline has been released by the company yet. It’s slightly certain that the story will be followed up with Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation wherein the end Dracula falls in love with Ericka. The movie might also dive into Drac’s backstory. Surely, part 4 will have a lot of elements to enjoy.

The cast of the movie:

Hotel Transylvania is an animated film and the voiceover is given by Adam Sandler for Dracula. Selena Gomez has done the voiceover of Mavis.

As all the three prequels were a huge success and industry hit because of the plot, animation, and various details included in the film, Hotel Transylvania 4 has already gotten a lot of hype and gained attention. Now the movie is all ready to reach the theatres on August 6, 2021, worldwide.