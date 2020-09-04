Hostel Daze Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And About Learn Story Here!!!

- Advertisement -

Hostel Daze is a miniature internet series on Amazon Prime Video that refers to the experience of four buddies within an engineering hostel in India. Following the show was received well by its viewers after its introduction of Season 1 in 2019;

lovers are waiting in anticipation for any information regarding Season 2. Keep reading to learn all you want to learn about Season two of Hostel Daze, the young adult play that’s a nostalgic trip to people who have lived the same experiences. Especially in a time in this way, together with the international pandemic around us and each one of us stuck in our houses, the series brings some light-hearted memories to the ones that miss their faculty or the ones that have graduated quite a while ago but like to revisit easier times!

Hostel Daze is also a result of Amazon Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) partnership. The manufacturers of Kota Factory Particularly, Saurabh Khanna, Raghav Subbu, and Sameer Saxena, current to young and grown-up shows. Let us now talk about Season 2.

Hostel Daze Season 2: Release Date

Thus far, no official statement was made concerning the launch of this next season of Hostel Daze. But, speculation claims it must premiere sometime around December 2020. Check-in for any upgrades on the same!

View this post on Instagram tag your helpful friend😉 . . . #HostelDaze A post shared by HostelDaze (@hosteldaze) on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:59pm PST

Hostel Daze Season 2: Clear Cast

Nikhil Vijay as Jatin aka Jhantoo

Ahsaas Channa as Ankit’s love attention

Harsha Chemudu as Ravi Teja

Ayushi Gupta as Nabomita

Shubham Gaur as Rupesh Bhati aka Jaat

Adarsh Gourav as Ankit Pandey

Luv Vispute as Chirag Bansal

Sahil Verma as Rakhi

tippy tippy tap which season 2 do you want? pic.twitter.com/vOXYUz2oR0 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 22, 2020

In most probability, Season two will possess much of the identical cast as Season 1 and all the actors reprising their respective roles. But, we’re still awaiting an official announcement from the series’s founders to verify the same.

Hostel Daze Season 2: Plot Here

Season 1 of Hostel Daze revealed us the very first semester of the technical school. As from the Indian system of schooling, our technical schools include 8 semesters; it looks like a safe bet to assume that the forthcoming seasons will catch the gist of these figures after semesters.