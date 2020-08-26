Hospital Playlist Season 2 : When Netflix is planning to drop it out !!

- Advertisement -

Under the direction of Shin Won , Ho Hospital Playlist is a licensed Netflix original South Korean drama series . Lee Woo Jung as the writer of the show . First season has a total of twelve episodes . And the show is one of the most South Korean drama streaming on Netflix. After successful season one , everyone is desperate to know about season 2 .

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Release Date :

The Broadcaster tvN is responsible for the renewal of the second season . Because of its emmense popularity and incredible ratings . It will be coming back on Netflix in 2021. But till now exact release date is not available . Meanwhile show may face some delays because of Global pandemic and lockdown . We can expect announcement after this spread gets over .

Expectations from Plot of Season 2 :

This Korean Drama series centers the life and story of Doctor and Nurses working In Yulje medical center. There are five doctors in lead who are together from college . We witness in last season finally Ik June expresses his feelings for Song Has. He even before hearing any answer , asks Song to take her time . And leaves for a conference in Spain. Hence , we can expect an awkward or merry encounter . Meanwhile , Seok Hyeong has a happy outlook on future after making the decision to stay at hospital. Coming season will connect the dots from where it left. We can expect relationship blossoms , heartbreaks , confusions and many more. It will be a roller coaster journey .

Cast and Artists for Season 2 :

Old leads will reprise their roles if everything goes smooth . Jo-Jung-Suk , YooYeon-Seok , Jung Kyung- ho , Kim Joon-Wan , Kim Date Myung , Neon Midoand other supporting cast.