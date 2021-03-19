Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Streaming Details, Cast And Plot Of tv N’s Popular Medical Drama

Hospital Playlist is a medical K-drama about a group of five doctors who have been friends for a long time and share a love for music. Regardless of the difficulties they face at work, they still have each other’s backs and make time to relax and enjoy each other’s company. The heartwarming story of these friends, produced by Lee Woo-Jung and Shin Won-ho, has touched the hearts of many.

Release Date:

The famous medical drama was previously scheduled to premiere in April 2021. Given the many delays in shooting, there is a good possibility that the release date will be pushed back even further. Taking into account any additional delays that might occur in the future, we may expect ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 to premiere in late 2021 if the show begins filming around April 2021.

Who Will Feature In Hospital Playlist Season 2?

feelings about the drama’s conclusion. The group also shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming second season. Jo Jung Suk, who plays Ik Joon, expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, saying,

“Being able to play the refreshingly bright and famous character Ik Joon was a continuation of enjoyable moments. Please don’t forget about season two of Hospital Playlist.”

#HospitalPlaylist turns 1 today!! 🥺 It's been a year since we met our lacking five and I cannot wait to see them again in season 2 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/2pCtnywyyN — kdrama's diary (@kdramasdiary) March 12, 2021

Other actors, meanwhile, have expressed their excitement to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season. Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do are among them.They also mentioned that a second season would be released with even more material.

Plot:

The first part of the drama offered a summary of the lives of the drama’s five main characters, as well as problems they faced in the hospital, and an introduction to their personal relationships.

The end of the Hospital Playlist left the audience with a lot of unanswered questions. One of the reasons why viewers are eagerly anticipating the second season is because of this.

Jo Jung Suk confessed his love to his lifelong friend Jeon Mi Do after much deliberation. Kim Jun Han, who plays Ahn Chi Hong, a third-year resident of neurosurgery, was also seen pursuing her.

In the second season of Hospital Playlist, the answer to who will be Jeon Mi Do’s option will be revealed. The drama will also depict Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin’s blossoming passion.

The complicated relationship between Jung Kyung Ho and Kwak Sun Young will also be addressed. The plot of Hospital Playlist 2 appears to be a romantic medical drama aimed at giving viewers relationship goals.