Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date By Month With More Awareness

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Under the direction of Shin Won Ho, Hospital Playlist is a licensed Netflix original South Korean Drama Series. Lee Woo Jung as the writer of the show. The first season has 12 episodes and is ninth Top-rated Korean Drama. Now fans are waiting for season 2 to complete the leftover story.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Release Date :

The broadcaster tvN is responsible for the renewal of the second season of the show. Because of its immense popularity and incredible ratings. The show will come back on Netflix in 2021. But till now the exact release date is not available. Meanwhile, the show may face some delays because of Global pandemic and lockdown. We can expect an announcement after this spread gets over.

Plot for Hospital Playlist Season 2 :

This Korean Drama series centre the life and story of doctors and nurses working in Yulje Medical Center. Five doctors are together since their college days batch of 1999. We witness in last season finale. Finally, Ik Jun expresses hi feelings for Song Hiva. He, even before hearing the answer, asks Song to take her time. And leaves for a conference in Spain. Hence, we can expect an awkward or merry encounter. Meanwhile, Seok Hyeong has a happy outlook on the future after deciding to stay at the hospital.

The coming season will connect the dots from where it left. We can expect relationship blossoms, heartbreaks, confusions and many more. It will be like a roller coaster ride.

The cast for Hospital Playlist Season 2 :

Till now there are no speculations about any new addition. Old leads will reprise Jo-Jung- Suk, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Joon-Wan, Kim Dae-Myung, Neon Mi-de. And other supporting cast members.

