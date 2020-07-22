HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Current Updates

Hospital Playlist is a South Korean TV series. It is mainly a medical-drama series. It is also a romance-comedy. This series is the second instalment of the “Wise Life” series. The first season was released on March 12, 2020. There is a total of 12 episodes in the first season. The plot revolves around five doctors who were friends for a long time and is currently working in the same hospital.

[iksong au] hospital playlist season 2 we might not get 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rATrYGW4xq — chae (@smolmidoring) July 21, 2020

IMDb gave the first season a rating of 8.7/10. Fans adore this show. It has a very well-developed plot with great chemistry between the characters.

HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 2 CAST

Season 2 of Hospital Playlist will have Jo Jung- suk as Lee Ik-Joon. The character of Ahn Jung-won has Yoo Yeon-Seok playing it. Kim Dae-Myung will play Yang Seok-Hyung. Jung Kyung-ho is playing the role of Kim Joon-wan. Jeon Mi-do will be seen in the character of Chae Song-Hwa. They are the main five characters in the series.

HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 2 PLOT

The first season of Hospital Playlist came to an end with many cliff-hangers. In the first season, Lee Ik-Joon confesses about his feelings to Song-Hwa, she rejects him. Viewers are hoping to see them together in the second season. Season 2 will be one of many more revelations and surprises for sure.

HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE